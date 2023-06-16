STG Logisitics acquires Chicagoland’s Best Dedicated Solutions

Chicago-area-based STG Logisitics has acquired over-the-road carrier Best Dedicated Solutions, also based in the Chicago area.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Bensenville, Ill.-based STG Logisitics adds expedited, dry van, temperature control, and flatbed over-the-road transportation solutions, according to a news release. The capabilities complement its existing intermodal, drayage, and facility-based containerized logistics services. STG Logistics says it operates the nation’s largest network of container freight station and transload facilities.

“The acquisition of (Best Dedicated Solutions) provides us with the ability to offer customers a complete containerized logistics solution, allowing us to move freight via our own domestic intermodal containers or via an OTR solution – whichever is optimal for the customer,” STG CEO Paul Svindland said in the news release.

Best Dedicated Solutions has built a service-oriented culture and a scalable platform that will complement STG’s services and capacity, Geoff Anderman, president and COO of STG, said in the news release.

Danny Esplin, who was CEO of Vernon Hills, Ill.-basesd Best Dedicated Solutions, will continue to lead the business as STG Logistic’s senior vice president of truck brokerage. He also will be as a key member of STG’s executive leadership team based in BDS’s existing office in the Chicago area, STG announced.

Best Dedicated Solutions was founded in 2015.

In March 2022, STG acquired the intermodal business of XPO Logistics for $710 million. Shortly after the transaction, XPO Logistics spun off its brokerage business as RXO Inc. Both less-than-truckload company XPO Logistics and RXO are publicly traded companies.

STG Logisitics reports that it operates a nationwide network of 70 locations totaling more than 5 million square feet, 15,000 intermodal containers, 6,000 chassis and nearly 3,000 tractors providing port and rail drayage services. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management. LL

