St. Christopher Fund finds new – virtual – way to help drivers

May 28, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Hope was the theme as St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund organized a new event on May 16 as another opportunity to help benefit professional drivers.

A virtual concert, “Highway to Hope,” was the concept, and, thanks to all involved, the show raised $75,000.

“SCF’s mission is all about hope,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development with St. Christopher. “Thank you to everyone that made the first-ever Highway to Hope event possible and everyone that joined us for the livestream. Your support will make a difference in the lives of the men and women we love, appreciate and depend on.”

Hosted by Radio Nemo’s Jimmy Mac, the concert featured performances by Wynonna Judd with husband Cactus Moser and the Big Noise Band, John Schneider, Billy Dean, Lindsay Lawler, and Heath Sanders.

St. Christopher Fund released an artist podcast series in conjunction with this event, which can be found at TruckersFund.org/scf-podcasts.

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is a charity that helps over-the-road and regional truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury has caused them to be out of work. It also is working to provide programs that will benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry. LL

