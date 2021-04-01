St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund will hold its first-ever virtual benefit concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

The event, dubbed “Highway to Hope,” will be hosted by Radio Nemo’s Jimmy Mac and headlined by Wynonna Judd. John Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke on the “Dukes of Hazard” TV series, also is scheduled to perform at the event, as are Billy Dean, Lindsay Lawler and Heath Sanders.

“The first-ever Highway to Hope benefit concert will be a fun virtual event bringing our industry together, at a time when we are far apart, to raise support for SCF, and our highway heroes with amazing artists that want to give back to this industry,” said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy and Development with St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. “We hope you will join us for a night of music and celebration.”

Tickets for this livestream event are available for $20 (plus a $2 transaction fee) on the SCF website. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to SCF to support truck drivers in need. Individual ticket purchasers in the U.S. will receive a CD from the NASTC Grand O Trucking Show.

Donations can also be made during the SCF virtual concert event.

More than 70% of the 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the U.S. have one or more serious health problems such as obesity, diabetes, sleep disorders and cardiovascular disease. These essential workers spend much of their time away from home, work irregular hours, and are often unable to seek proper medical attention. Minor illnesses become severe, leading to hospitalization and disability. Loss of their commercial driver’s license can result in them being unable to work, and financial hardship.

SCF is a charity that helps over-the-road/regional semitruck drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work. The SCF is also working to provide programs that will benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry.

Companies interested in sponsorship or matching funds raised are encouraged to contact Shannon Currier at Shannon@TruckersFund.org or (865) 202-9428. LL