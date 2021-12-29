South Dakota launches revamped trucking information website

Finding trucking information in South Dakota is now easier thanks to significant updates to the state’s Truck Info website.

According to a news release, a major update to South Dakota Department of Transportation’s SDTruckInfo website is complete. The online tool is a one-stop shop for trucks based or driving in the state.

Drivers and carriers looking for trucking information in South Dakota can find the following at SDTruckInfo.sd.gov:

Commercial driver licensing.

Special load permits.

Emergency notices for the trucking industry.

Legal weights and sizes for loads.

Rules and regulations for interstate, intrastate and agricultural carriers.

“The website provides a one-stop portal to access vital information for motor carriers to operate lawfully within the state of South Dakota,” Highway Patrol Capt. John Broers said in a statement. “The newly designed website is better organized, has more content, and provides easier navigation for our users.”

In addition to direct access to the above information, South Dakota’s trucking information website gives truckers access to contact information for other state agencies relevant to trucking operations.

Direct links are available to the state’s Automated Permitting System, SD511 travel information, other states’ motor carrier agencies and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

South Dakota’s trucking information website is the result of a collaborative effort between the state’s Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety and Department of Revenue. FMCSA partially funded the website with a grant.

“One of the newest features is a searchable electronic copy of the completely updated 2022 South Dakota Commercial and Agricultural Vehicle Handbook,” Dave Huft, SDDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems program manager, said in a statement. “We are excited to offer the electronic version of the new handbook in addition to the published hard copy, which will be available from SDDOT, SD Highway Patrol, SDDOR, and county treasurers in January 2022.” LL

