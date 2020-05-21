South Dakota extends CDL renewals, makes available testing

A new law in South Dakota provides a temporary extension for expired commercial driver’s licenses in the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem previously signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the state’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus. The order has since been extended until May 31.

Acting on the final day of the regular session, the South Dakota Legislature approved a bill to give the state’s Department of Public Safety authority to order the temporary extension of the expiration date for certain driver’s licenses.

Previously SB190, the new law applies to motorists and commercial drivers with licenses set to expire during the state of emergency.

Affected licenses include a commercial driver’s license, commercial learner’s permit, operator’s license, motorcycle operator’s license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle-restricted minor’s permit, and nondriver identification card.

“Since the COVID-19 emergency, the state’s driver licensing program has received several hundred calls each day from citizens worried about renewing their driver license or ID card,” DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price said in prepared remarks.

Price acted to extend affected expiration dates for the duration of the governor’s state of emergency plus an additional 90 days.

New CDL testing

Driver’s license exam stations are available for new CDL testing in Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown. Testing is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The exam stations are open and available by “appointment only” for people who are applying for new CDLs or new CDL endorsements.

Tests are available in two-hour blocks due to the length of testing.

Driver licensing director Jane Schrank said at least 60 applicants a week could take their CDL tests through the program.

“We also will make sure there are appropriate health protection measures implemented as recommended by the CDC, including social distancing, based on the size of the office and additional staff in the office,” Schrank said.

Appointments to schedule a CDL test time and location can be made by email or by phone at 605-773-6883.

More Land Line coverage of news from South Dakota is available.

