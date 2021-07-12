Smokey’s eyes are on you this week – it’s Operation Safe Driver Week

Keep an eye on your speedometer because troopers are poised to write citations this week. Through Saturday, this is Operation Safe Driver Week, and law enforcement officers have been told to put a special emphasis on speeding.

The law enforcement effort began on Sunday is scheduled to last through Saturday, July 17. The program focuses on driver behavior.

Operation Safe Driver Week is annually sponsored by Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. CVSA is a nonprofit association comprised of local, state, provincial, territorial and federal commercial motor vehicle safety officials and industry representatives

The focus on speeders for this year’s Operation Safe Driver comes after an increased number of traffic fatalities even though people traveled less last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the estimated rate of death on roads increased 24% over the previous 12-month period, while miles driven dropped 13%, according to preliminary estimates from the National Safety Council. This was the highest increase in rate of death calculated by the council in 96 years.

In addition to speeding, law enforcement personnel will be tracking other dangerous driver behaviors such as reckless or aggressive driving, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane change, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to use a seat belt, and evidence of drunk or drugged driving.

Violators will be pulled over and issued a warning or citation.

“Data shows that traffic stops and interactions with law enforcement help reduce problematic driving behaviors,” CVSA President John Samis, a sergeant with the Delaware State Police, said in a news release. “By making contact with drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week, law enforcement personnel aim to make our roadways safer by targeting high-risk driving behaviors.”

In 2020, Operation Safe Driver Week resulted in nearly 11,000 warnings or citations being issued.

Last year, 3,681 enforcement officers from 55 Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions interacted with 29,921 commercial motor vehicle drivers and 36,500 passenger vehicle drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week, CVSA reports.

This enforcement blitz is sponsored by CVSA in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and with support from the motor carrier industry and transportation safety organizations. This initiative aims to improve the behavior of all drivers, in or around commercial motor vehicles, through educational and traffic enforcement strategies.

To learn more about Operation Safe Driver Week, contact your local law enforcement agency. LL