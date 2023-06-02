Shell Rotella SuperRigs set for next week in Wyoming

In less than one week, Shell Rotella SuperRigs will kick off from CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyo.

Set for June 8-10, SuperRigs will feature a Thursday night parade as well as a concert and drone light show on Friday night.

“The incredible trucks entered each year are a testament to the drivers that put in the hard work to make them a source of pride for the trucking industry,” Heather Duffey, global commercial road transport integrated communications manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release. “We’re excited to see what this year’s competition has in store.”

In all, 24 awards and more than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be on the line, including a chance to be featured in the 2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones and OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will be part of the 2023 SuperRigs judging panel.

The People’s Choice award will be chosen virtually to give drivers unable to attend the event a chance to participate. Voting will close June 9, and $1 for every vote tallied will be donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Via social media, Shell Rotella ambassadors will provide behind-the-scenes content, including live video from judge’s lane.

SuperRigs is free to enter and offers fun for the whole family.

SuperRigs schedule of events

Thursday, June 8

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Event registration

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Judging lane hours

7-8:30 p.m. – Parade through Gillette

Friday, June 9

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Event registration

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Judging lane hours

8-10 p.m. – Best lights judging

9-10 p.m. – Concert to Pillage People

10 p.m. – Drone light show

Saturday, June 10

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Event registration for pre-registrants only

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Judging lane hours

2-3:30 p.m. – Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards presentation

4 p.m. – Event closes LL