Sheetz extending fuel discount

September 15, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sheetz is extending a fuel discount through the end of the month.

The Altoona, Pa.-based restaurant and convenience store chain previously announced a 35-cent reduction in diesel prices as well as a diesel exhaust fluid price of 99 cents per gallon to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the appreciation week.

Both price reductions originally were scheduled for Sept. 4-16.

“Truck drivers positively impact the fabric of everyday American life,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, said in a statement. “They are truly the backbone of this country and, as a company, we are committed to showing our appreciation. Our hope through this is to provide extended offers that will be beneficial to them and involve the public so we can shine a light on the hard work these drivers do.”

Sheetz also will be giving away company-branded trucker hats at its 37 truck diesel locations to new or current loyalty customers. And through the Sheetz app, several other promotions will be offered:

  • Mix and match any two 20-ounce sodas for $2 with any purchase (Sept. 15-21)
  • Earn 500 bonus loyalty points with any purchase (Sept. 22-30)
  • Purchase any two Powerades for $3 (Oct. 1-7)

Other companies offering driver discounts this week include TravelCenters of America, Love’s Travel Stops, Pilot-Flying J and Race Trac. LL

More Land Line news.

