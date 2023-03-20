Sen. Thune speaks out against ‘damaging’ EPA rule on trucks

A senator is pushing back against “damaging” regulations, including one that targets heavy-duty trucks.

In a recent editorial, Sen. John Thune, R, S.D., argues that regulations often have a disproportionate negative effect on small businesses. Thune used the Environmental Protection Agency’s stringent emission mandate for heavy-duty trucks as an example.

“(A) rule from the EPA would threaten small trucking companies with up to $8,300 in additional costs per truck,” Thune wrote. “A similar rule over a decade ago pushed many smaller trucking companies out of business. This would be problematic at any time but is especially concerning amid supply-chain problems nationwide and sustained inflation.”

The EPA’s final rule, which was announced by the agency in December, is set to take effect on March 27. The rule will impose strict clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks beginning with model year 2027. In February, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn the rulemaking. Thirty-six co-sponsors, including Thune, have signed on. A House version also may be in the works.

“Regulations have consequences, and the Biden administration’s use of the regulatory system to advance its agenda will continue to have negative impacts that ripple throughout our economy and our country,” Thune wrote. “I’ll continue to push back against damaging regulations and work to provide regulatory relief for our small businesses, farmers and ranchers.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association also opposes the EPA rule.

“If small-business truckers can’t afford the new, compliant trucks, they’re going to stay with older, less efficient trucks, or leave the industry entirely,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Once again, EPA has largely ignored the warnings and concerns raised by truckers in this latest rule.”

OOIDA has long argued that the technology shouldn’t be mandated. The Association contends that once the equipment is proven to work properly and reduce costs, motor carriers will line up to purchase the new trucks.

In April 2022, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh participated in a public hearing about the EPA proposal.

“My 2012 truck with all the latest EPA compliant technology was in the shop for repairs more than the other four trucks I owned prior to this one combined,” Pugh said. “In a period of 250,000 miles, or two and a half years, I had to have the entire DPF system completely replaced at a cost of $6,000 each time.”

Although the EPA rule is technically set to go into effect on March 27, the standards wouldn't start until the model year 2027 trucks are introduced.