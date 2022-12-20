EPA rule will drive small-business truckers out of industry, OOIDA says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Dec. 20 announced the finalization of strict clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, as well as numerous other organizations, were quick to oppose the rulemaking aimed at heavy-duty trucks beginning with model year 2027.

“If small-business truckers can’t afford the new, compliant trucks, they’re going to stay with older, less-efficient trucks, pass along upgrade costs to consumers, or leave the industry entirely,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Once again, EPA has largely ignored the warnings and concerns raised by truckers in this latest rule.”

The final rule, which had not yet been published in the Federal Register, increases the current standards by 80%, according to the EPA. The program will begin with model year 2027, which is the earliest year the new standards can be applied.

“EPA is taking significant action to protect public health, especially the health of 72 million people living near truck freight routes in America, including our most vulnerable populations in historically overburdened communities,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release.

In March, the EPA issued a proposed rule to tighten nitrogen oxide emission standards on newer heavy-duty trucks.

As part of its official comments in May, OOIDA argued that the costs outweighed the benefits.



The Association contended that the new technology shouldn’t be mandated. Once the equipment is proven to work properly and reduce costs, motor carriers will line up to purchase the new trucks.

“All truckers are supporters of clean air, but EPA should not use the consumer as a guinea pig,” OOIDA wrote. “The technology used in heavy-duty trucks to reduce emissions has to be affordable and reliable.”

OOIDA also relayed the concerns of its members to EPA through a document addressed to Administrator Regan. The document included comments from more than a dozen OOIDA members.

“The biggest problem is when it goes out, the replacement cost is unaffordable,” Norman Booth wrote. “That’s what kills the small business.”

Stephen Kloke said the unproven technology led him to bankruptcy.

“Emissions have cost me my business,” he wrote. “I could no longer afford to fix my 2013 Peterbilt with a Cummins diesel, because it ate turbos and constantly was broke down because of the emissions system. It bankrupted me.”

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh also shared his costly story during a public hearing in April.

“My 2012 truck with all the latest EPA-compliant technology was in the shop for repairs more than the other four trucks I owned prior to this one combined,” Pugh said. “In a period of 250,000 miles, or two and a half years, I had to have the entire DPF system completely replaced at a cost of $6,000 each time.” LL

Land Line Staff Writer Tyson Fisher contributed to this report.