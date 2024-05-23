Second severe weather emergency issued in Iowa in less than a month

The effects of severe weather have resulted in an emergency declaration for 15 Iowa counties.

According to ABC News, four people died and at least 35 were injured when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Greenfield, Iowa.

The state has requested an expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for the counties that sustained damage from the severe weather.

“This storm system caused severe weather, including damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes, heavy rains and flash flooding resulting in significant damage to public and private property, power outages from downed power lines and poles and large debris piles,” the Iowa weather emergency order said.

Under the order, effective until June 20, regulations pertaining to hours of services are suspended for disaster-repair crews as well as drivers delivering goods and services responding to the disaster area.

That suspension pertains to the movement of loads related to the disaster in Iowa on all state highways, excluding the interstate system. Permits are still required, according to the order.

Loads are not to exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight or the maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds. Drivers and motor carriers operating under this emergency must comply with posted weight limits on roads and bridges.

Iowa previously issued an emergency due to severe weather in eight counties. That order is set to expire on Wednesday, May 29.

Disaster assistance

Affected individuals in Adair, Adams, Cass, Clay, Hardin, Harrison, Jasper, Kossuth, Marshall, Montgomery, Page, Palo Alto, Pottawattamie, Tama and Warren counties can apply for disaster assistance on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website.

The state’s disaster care advocacy program is also offering assistance for disaster-related hardships. There are no income eligibility requirements for the program. Learn more online.

