Schneider National acquires trucks of deBoer Transportation

Schneider National has added to its fleet of tractors and trailers with the acquisition of Wisconsin carrier deBoer Transportation.

DeBoer Transportation is a regional and dedicated carrier headquartered in Blenker, Wis. Schneider National becomes owner of about 160 tractors and 660 trailers, according to a news release. However, deBoer’s facility in Blenker and maintenance shop in Cedar Hill, Texas, near Dallas are not included in the sale.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DeBoer Transportation is expected to be quickly integrated into Schneider’s existing businesses, with drivers and equipment being deployed to support growth opportunities in dedicated and power-only operations, Schneider announced in the news release.

DeBoer Transportation began operations in 1967 as a family-run cattle hauler, according to its website. DeBoer purchased Texas carrier North American Freight Service in 1993, and then developed a regional Southwestern business and cross-border Mexico service.

Green Bay, Wis.-based Schneider National Inc. provides truckload, intermodal and logistics services. The company’s services include regional, long-haul, expedited, dedicated, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, cross-dock logistics, pool point distribution, supply chain management, and port logistics. It was founded in 1935 by Al Schneider. It was granted its first interstate authority by the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1958. Watch a slideshow of its history here.

Schneider generates about $5.6 billion in annual revenue, the company reports. Schneider reports at SchneiderJobs.com having more than 9,000 trucks in its fleet, 36,900 van trailers, 20,055 intermodal containers, 20,600 Schneider-owned chassis, plus tanker trailers and a variety of specialty equipment like flatbed.

In other recent Land Line Media coverage, Schneider reported earlier this year it was selling its property in Ontario, Canada. Also, Schneider closed out 2021 by announcing its purchase of Ohio carrier Midwest Logistics.

Schneider and the history of trucking was the focus of a recollection by Land Line columnist John Bendel, who says Schneider was once involved in a truly momentous industry turning point. LL

