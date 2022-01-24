Safety a key issue on the upcoming edition of ‘Live From Exit 24’

The second episode of 2022 for Live From Exit 24 will see the first guest of the new year.

Adrienne Gildea, deputy executive director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, plans to join host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh for an hour of wide-ranging conversation on Wednesday, Jan 26.

Gildea has served in the deputy executive director role since February 2016. Before that, she worked for nearly five years as CVSA’s director of policy and government affairs.

“Live From Exit 24” discussed the role of CVSA during an episode in September.

The hourlong internet talk show is every other Wednesday. Call-ins are encouraged.

Jan. 12 episode

The previous episode of “Live From Exit 24,” which aired on Wednesday, Jan. 12, was an “open mic” format. Matousek and Pugh answered listener emails and answered callers’ questions.

Matousek and Pugh addressed concerns from listeners, notably the fast-tracking of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s under-21 commercial driver pilot program.

“We need an apprenticeship program, and we’re keeping a watchful eye on this, but we need a real apprenticeship program – one where guys get behind the wheel, do certain things, and move up – the way it’s supposed to be,” Pugh said.

One caller voiced her concerns over putting thousands of drivers under the age of 21 on the road at the same time.

“People that age are six times higher than regular drivers to have an accident in normal cars,” she said. “Now you’re putting them in an 80,000-pound vehicle?

Pugh believes that if we’re to modify the minimum age for interstate drivers, we should be making it higher rather than lower. OOIDA has been firmly against lowering the age from 21 to 18.

“When it comes to highway safety, the data is clear – younger drivers and inexperienced drivers crash more,” OOIDA wrote in recent comments to the agency.

