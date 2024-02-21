Prove It Act aims to protect small businesses from overregulation

February 21, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has expressed support for the Prove It Act, a bill aimed at protecting small businesses from burdensome regulations.

Earlier this month, Reps. Brad Finstad, R-Minn.; Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo.; and Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, introduced HR7198. The Prove It Act would force federal agencies to consider how regulations would affect small businesses.

Although the bill applies to all industries, it is especially significant to trucking, as the majority of trucks are operated by small motor carriers.

“Not only are small businesses the backbone of America’s economy; they’re the backbone of America’s supply chain,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Over 70% of American freight is transported exclusively by truck, and 96% of trucking is made up of small business carriers. OOIDA and the 150,000 small-business truckers we represent support the bipartisan Prove It Act to keep government overreach and burdensome overregulation off of the backs of the men and women behind the wheel who keep our economy moving. We thank Reps. Finstad, Caraveo and Moran for their leadership in Congress on this commonsense legislation.”

Specifically, the Prove It Act requires federal agencies to analyze the impact of their regulatory action and limit these impacts for small entities by:

  • Creating a way for small businesses to raise concerns when regulators do not consider both the direct and indirect costs their regulations place on them
  • Allowing small businesses to ask their chief advocate in government to review agencies’ work and make the government prove they are fully compliant with already-existing laws
  • Stipulating that if regulators fail to comply with this review process, small businesses will be exempt from the agency’s regulations altogether
  • Ensuring small businesses can easily access preexisting guidance documents online and create a way for small businesses to directly raise questions or concerns with their regulators

“As a small-business owner, I know firsthand that southern Minnesota’s family-owned businesses need less government regulation from Washington bureaucrats, not more,” Rep. Finstad said in a news release. “The Prove It Act makes sure our small businesses aren’t saddled with unnecessary and overburdensome regulatory mandates, which is why I am proud to introduce this important, bipartisan legislation with my colleagues.”

The full text of the Prove It Act can be found here.

In addition to OOIDA, supporters of the bill are the Job Creators Network, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Independent Community Bankers Association.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., became a co-sponsor on Feb. 14. LL

Related News

Speed limiter

Federal

OOIDA to Congress: Stopping speed limiters would show support for independent truckers

OOIDA is telling lawmakers that the time is now for them to pass a bill that would prevent FMCSA from mandating speed limiters on trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | February 20

detention time

Federal

FMCSA sends plan for a detention time study to OMB

FMCSA takes next step toward a study on the problem of detention time and its financial and safety impacts on the trucking industry.

By Jami Jones | February 19

chassis provider

Federal

Intermodal truckers score major win in chassis provider dispute

The Federal Maritime Commission found that ocean carriers have stifled truckers’ ability to choose a chassis provider, violating federal law.

By Tyson Fisher | February 16

lease-purchase

Federal

FMCSA to collect lease-purchase agreements for study, review

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is seeking examples of lease-purchase agreements and how truckers faired under those agreements.

By Jami Jones | February 15

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.