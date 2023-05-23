Pittsburgh-based R&R Express buys North Carolina carrier

Pittsburgh-based R&R Express has acquired North Carolina-based Taylor Transportation Inc., a carrier serving the tire and auto industries.

Mills, N.C.-based Taylor Express was founded in 1987 as a truckload carrier. It provides dedicated service on finished goods shipments for customers, including Goodyear Tire and Rubber and Mann+Hummel/Purolator.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, R&R adds 85 late-model Peterbilt tractors (2021-23) and more than 200 trailers. Taylor has facilities in North Carolina, less than one mile off of I-95 in Hope Mills, and also in Union City, Tenn., in the northwest corner of Tennessee.

Taylor’s executive leaders bring more than 75 years of experience to the R&R Express family of companies, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome Taylor to R&R Express’ family of companies,” says Richard S. Francis, R&R Express CEO, said in a company statement. “Taylor’s fleet of new tractors and trailers along with their two service facilities, leaders, and their team will help R&R become even more efficient and continue to provide our customers with best-in-class customer service.”

This is the second acquisition by R&R so far this year. In March, the company announced acquiring Denver-based Load to Ride Transportation Inc., which primarily serves the western U.S.

R&R Express was founded in 2009. Its family of companies includes these operations:

  • Chandler, Ariz. –based American Group third-party logistics brokerage.
  • Pittsburgh-based Final Mile Solutions Group with courier and small truck capacity.
  • Pittsburgh-based GT Worldwide.
  • Pittsburgh-based Paradigm brokerage.
  • Elkhart, Ind.-based R&R Express Power Only Division.
  • Pittsburgh-based R&R Express Logistics.
  • Pittsburgh-based R&R Global.
  • Houston-based RFX refrigerated freight logistics and brokerage provider.
  • North Kansas City, Mo.-based WLX logistics provider.

R&R Express is an asset-based company with a global network of partnerships. It offers a wide array of logistics and supply chain solutions, including freight brokerage, managed transportation, expedited, project logistics and supply chain management, as well as a variety of shipping modes that include truckload, LTL, and heavy haul/specialized. LL

