R&R Express buys Denver’s Load to Ride regional carrier

Pittsburgh-based R&R Express has acquired Denver-based Load to Ride Transportation Inc.

Load to Ride brings with it more than 100 trucks and 200 trailers. From its Denver home base hub, it primarily serves the western U.S.

“The expanded terminal network includes a gateway to the West Coast, including California, for cross-dock services and short-term storage,” R&R Express noted in a company statement on the acquisition.

Load to Ride’s warehouse in Denver, yard for storage, and truck repair shop are other assets sought by the purchasing company.

“This acquisition helps strengthen our world-class customer service and provides more logistical and transport options to our customers,” Richard S. Francis, R&R Express CEO, said in the company statement. “LTR benefits all R&R Express customers by providing them with expanded customizable supply chain solutions. This expansion is a good fit that helps both organizations continue to provide best-in-class customer support.”

Load to Ride began operating in 2014. It provides less-than-truckload and volume shipments, pool distribution, warehousing and expedited services.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

R&R Express was founded in 2009. Its family of companies includes these companies:

Chandler, Ariz. –based American Group third-party logistics brokerage

Pittsburgh-based Final Mile Solutions Group with courier and small truck capacity

Pittsburgh-based GT Worldwide

Pittsburgh-based Paradigm brokerage

Elkhart, Ind.-based R&R Express Power Only Division,

Pittsburgh-based R&R Express Logistics

Pittsburgh-based R&R Global

Houston-based RFX refrigerated freight logistics and brokerage provider

North Kansas City, Mo.-based WLX logistics provider.

The Pittsburgh company is an asset-based company with a global network of partnerships. It offers a wide array of logistics and supply chain solutions, including freight brokerage, managed transportation, expedited, project logistics and supply chain management, as well as a variety of shipping modes that include truckload, LTL, and heavy haul/specialized. LL

