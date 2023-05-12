PGT Trucking to build Laredo, Texas, terminal

May 12, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

PGT Trucking, a carrier specializing in flatbed freight, has broken ground on a new terminal facility in Laredo, Texas.

The carrier is based in Aliquippa, Pa., which is about 18 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. It is developing a 7.73-acre site at the Pinnacle Industry Center in the Mines Road corridor in Laredo. The site is 5 miles north of the World Trade Bridge.

The custom-built facility will have a full-service operations center, modern driver amenities and a truck maintenance shop providing a regional base for over 70 local drivers, according to a company announcement. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

PGT Trucking reports it has operated in the Southwest region for more than 25 years. The company opened its first terminal in Laredo in 1995. It moves more than 4,000 cross-border loads annually.

Company representatives, local government officials and business leaders attended the ground-breaking ceremony on May 11.

“On behalf of PGT Trucking, and our partnerships with Park Avenue Construction, Kraus Development and the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, we are excited for our expansion in Laredo, and support the continued development of this city and the surrounding areas,” Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking CEO, said in the announcement.

 

PGT Trucking and Park Avenue Construction break ground to mark the start of construction for PGT’s new logistics center in Laredo, Texas. (Photo courtesy PGT Trucking)

 

PGT Trucking offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. It has more than 30 terminals across the United States. Its fleet has more than 1,000 power units and more than 1,500 trailers. It was founded by Pat Gallagher in 1981. In February, it was named to the top 20 best fleets to drive for by the Truckload Carriers Association.

In October 2022, the carrier announced that Bristol, Conn.-based  Navarro Trucking had joined it as an integrated fleet partner. The relationship expanded PGT Trucking’s operational reach in the New England region.

