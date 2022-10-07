PGT Trucking adds Navarro Trucking as an integrated fleet partner

Navarro Trucking has joined PGT Trucking as an integrated fleet partner.

PGT Trucking, based in Aliquippa, Pa., in the Pittsburgh area, offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services.

Navarro Trucking LLC, headquartered in Bristol, Conn., is a flatbed carrier that has served the Northeast for nearly 20 years.

“PGT Trucking attributes its success over the last 40 years due in part to the solid relationships we have built with our professional drivers, staff, customers and vendors,” Chad Marsilio, PGT Trucking senior vice president and CEO, said in a news release. “We are proud to have Navarro Trucking as the newest integrated fleet, as they share many of our core values and business objectives.”

Through this relationship, PGT expands its operational reach in the New England region, and Navarro Trucking gains support and access to PGT’s customer base

PGT Trucking and Navarro Trucking are cross-training staff at both headquarter facilities, setting operational and safety standards for the new partnership, according to the news release.

Navarro Trucking specializes in transporting machinery and building products, including those made of steel, stone and wood. Navarro Trucking maintains a fully bilingual staff.

About PGT

PGT Trucking has more than 30 terminals across the U.S. It operates more than 1,000 power units and more than 1,500 trailers. Pat Gallagher established PGT in 1981 with the goal of providing superior flatbed transportation services.

PGT Trucking has agreements with Locomation, which is dedicated to creating a self-driving truck platform, and zero-emission truck maker Nikola Corp.

“The future of flatbed and the future of transportation will rely on the ability to reimagine shipping solutions,” PGT President Gregg Troian said in a company video about the future of flatbed. “With that in mind, PGT is invested in developing forward-thinking partnerships to better serve our customers with the capability to move more freight, but in an efficient and environmentally clean manner.”

