Peterbilt recall affects thousands of trucks with step assembly issue

January 26, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Paccar is recalling a few thousand Peterbilt 579 trucks after discovering an issue with the step assembly.

Specifically, the recall affects more than 3,500 model year 2022 Peterbilt 579 trucks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the bolts that hold the chassis fairing step assembly in the closed position may loosen and fracture the latch attachment, causing the fairing assembly to flex. A partially unsecured cab step can unexpectedly move while entering or exiting the cab, increasing the risk of injury.

Paccar plans to notify owners of affected Peterbilt 579 trucks in March. Dealers will add new fasteners and a bracket at no charge.

For questions, call Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 22PBA. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-016. LL

