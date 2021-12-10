Paccar wreckers and auto haulers recalled for service brake issue

December 10, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Paccar is recalling certain Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks due to a service brake issue.

Nearly 1,000 Paccar trucks with model years ranging from 2019 to 2022 are part of the recall.

Issues affect wrecker or auto-hauler applications.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the work brake (winch brake) may unintentionally disengage the service brakes during winching operations, causing the vehicle to roll.

Paccar’s recall affects the following truck models:

  • Kenworth T880, 2019-22
  • Kenworth W990, 2019-22
  • Peterbilt 389, 2019-22
  • Peterbilt 536, 2022
  • Peterbilt 537, 2022
  • Peterbilt 567, 2019-22
  • Peterbilt 579, 2019-22

NHTSA documents state “slight vehicle movement during winching causes the wheel speed sensor to detect vehicle movement.” Wheel speed sensors experience “noise” at lower vehicle speeds, and erroneous values are communicated. Erroneous values exceed the speed interlock, causing the work brake to disengage.

The issue was first reported in October 2020. After an investigation, Paccar decided to issue a recall last month.

Owners of affected trucks should receive a notification from Paccar after Jan. 18. The manufacturer will update the truck’s software for free.

For questions about the recall, contact Paccar customer service at 425-828-5888 for Kenworth and 940-591-4220 for Peterbilt. Paccar’s numbers for this recall are 21KWG and 21PBM. NHTSA’s recall number is 21V-906. LL

