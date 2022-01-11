Paccar recalling trucks with methane detection issue

Paccar is recalling more than 1,000 trucks after discovering an issue with the methane detection system.

Specifically, Paccar is recalling certain Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks with model years ranging from 2016 to 2022.

The methane detection system in affected trucks will not function if the system loses power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A driver may be unaware of a system malfunction or the presence of excessive methane levels, increasing the risk of injury or fire.

Affected trucks include:

2020 Kenworth T270

2021 Kenworth T280

2018-20 Kenworth T440

2016-22 Kenworth T680

2017-21 Kenworth T880

2021-22 Petebilt 536

2016-22 Peterbilt 567

2016-22 Peterbilt 579

Paccar will rewire the warning alarm at no charge. Owners of affected trucks will be notified around Feb. 26.

For questions, call Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 21PBN or Kenworth customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 21KWH. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-00N. LL

