Pennsylvania to increase tolls for all turnpike users

July 21, 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

Trucking through the Keystone State is going to become a little more expensive next year.

On July 18, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% system-wide toll increase beginning in 2024. The commission says the new rates will take effect on Jan. 7, 2024.

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a statement. “In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion.”

Compton says the rate increase is part of the commission’s “legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007.”

According to Compton, the commission borrowed nearly $8 billion by means of 30-year bonds to make the $50 million annual payment to the state outlined in the act. Because of this, the commission is, “obligated to increase tolls annually through at least 2053.”

To make that rate increase more palatable for users, the commission chose to incrementally raise tolls over that 30-year window. The multi-year plan by PTC would decrease the percentage of the increase gradually, with the goal of getting to a 3% rate increase in 2028.

“Before we ask customers to pay higher rates, we make sure that we’re keeping our costs as low as possible,” Compton said. “It’s about fiscal restraint. We budget conservatively and consistently deliver expenses at or below those numbers.”

According to the PTC, the commission ended fiscal year 2023 with estimated actual expenses that were roughly 15% below budget.

Additionally, Compton says that despite the rate hikes, the state’s turnpike E-ZPass rates for commercial vehicles – 55 cents per mile – is 12% below the national average.

A current Pennsylvania toll calculator can be found here. LL

Read more Land Line news.

Related News

Trucker Bathroom Access Act

Pennsylvania

Podcast: Tired of being told to hold it?

Tired of being told to hold it? U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, co-sponsor of the Trucker Bathroom Access Act, explains how her bipartisan bill would help.

By Scott Thompson | July 14

distracted driving, artificial intelligence

News

North Carolina troopers aim to crackdown on distracted driving with help from artificial intelligence

Troopers in North Carolina are using artificial intelligence to crackdown on distracted driving. Find out how the new tech works and where it’s being used.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 21

side underride guard

News

OOIDA: Side underride guard mandate ‘premature and shortsighted’

In comments submitted to NHTSA, OOIDA points out safety and economic concerns of the agency’s proposed side underride guard mandate.

By Tyson Fisher | July 21

Canada wildfire

News

Canada grants exemption for commercial drivers in British Columbia

Highway 4 in British Columbia, Canada will see daily closure through mid-August as crews complete rock scaling due to wildfire damages.

By Land Line Staff | July 21