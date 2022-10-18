Pennsylvania Senate committee advances electric-powered trucks rule

A bill moving through the Pennsylvania Senate would adopt rules to permit heavier trucks in certain situations.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously Tuesday, Oct. 18, to adopt a federal weight exemption for electric-powered trucks. The rule is already in place in the majority of states.

Currently, the state of Pennsylvania authorizes electric-powered trucks to weigh up to 80,000 pounds.

Passed by Congress in 2015, Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act raised the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor trailers to 82,000 pounds. The rule authorizes states to act to raise the weight on interstates within their borders.

Following the feds

The bill would put into statute the federal rule on electric battery-powered trucks. Specifically, HB722 would increase the maximum gross vehicle weight for commercial vehicles powered by electric battery power by 2,000 pounds to 82,000 pounds.

A 2017 Pennsylvania law authorizes the weight allowance for trucks powered by natural gas.

Multiple benefits touted

Advocates say the weight allowance being pursued is necessary because heavier equipment is required to power trucks operating on electric battery power and natural gas.

Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, previously wrote in a memo to legislators about his bill that “electric battery-powered vehicles, similar to those powered by natural gas, weigh more due to heavier equipment required to power the truck.”

Rothman told the committee that cargo in trucks would remain at the same weight allowance while benefiting the environment and the trucking industry.

Natural Gas Vehicles for America has reported that more than half of all states have adopted the gross vehicle weight rating provision.

HB722 now heads to the full Senate. If approved there, it would move to the governor’s desk. House lawmakers already approved the bill by unanimous consent.

Annual overweight hauling permits

Another bill of note at the statehouse would create an annual overweight hauling permit for agricultural liming materials, seed and fertilizer. The permit for six-axle combinations could be used between March and June each year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation already grants similar overweight permits for raw milk and grain haulers.

Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Westmoreland, wrote that his bill would allow vehicles up to 95,000 pounds to haul agriculture liming materials, seed and fertilizer on highways, “reducing the overall truck trips needed to help farmers get ready for spring planting season.”

He notes the materials cannot be hauled by other means to individual fields.

Travel on interstates would be prohibited.

In June 2021, House lawmakers voted 122-79 to advance the bill to the Senate. As the end of the two-year session nears, HB1232 remains in the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

