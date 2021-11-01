Pennsylvania House endorses bill to ease truck driver apportioned registrations

November 1, 2021

Keith Goble

A legislative pursuit in Pennsylvania is touted to benefit truck drivers and the state transportation department.

House lawmakers voted unanimously to advance a bill to require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to stagger the expiration dates of commercial vehicles apportioned registrations.

Pennsylvania regulations now mandate every apportioned vehicle registration to expire annually on May 31.

Time for a change

Rep. David Zimmerman, R-Lancaster, says the single expiration date has historically caused an annual backlog at the agency.

He adds that the problem with the single expiration date has been worsened because of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has only aggravated the annual backlog as PennDOT has not resumed their apportioned registration renewal event, which was typically held annually at the Farm Show Complex,” Zimmerman previously wrote in a legislative memo.

He added that there is no need for PennDOT to require every apportioned registration to expire at the same time.

His bill, HB1871, would provide at least four renewal periods each year. The department would be authorized to pro-rate registration as the new expiration dates are created.

“This legislation will not only create a more efficient process for the trucking industry but for PennDOT as well since the department would no longer be burdened and overloaded with processing apportioned registration applications at the same time each year.”

HB1871 next heads to the Senate.

OOIDA backs bill

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says the proposed change would be good for members responsible for purchasing and renewing their own plates.

The Association estimates it has about 3,000 to 4,000 member truck drivers who reside in the state and are affected.

Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of state legislative affairs, says the current system that expires all apportioned registrations at the same time is “chaotic at best and creates an unnecessary backlog.”

“The proposed system (via HB1871) would stagger the expiration of apportioned registrations, thus making things easier for both industry and government,” Matousek wrote recently in a letter of support to state lawmakers. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Pennsylvania.

 

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

