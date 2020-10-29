Pennsylvania CDL rule on reporting violations nears passage

October 29, 2020

Keith Goble

One Pennsylvania bill on the verge of passage at the statehouse would update certain CDL rules in the state.

The Senate voted unanimously to advance a bill, HB2296, to increase penalties and shorten the time period for a commercial driver’s license holder to report a nonparking traffic conviction to their employer. House lawmakers already approved a nearly identical version.

Pennsylvania statute requires commercial drivers to report nonparking traffic violations to their employer within 30 days of conviction of a federal or state law, or local ordinance.

Enhanced notification needed

Rep. Lori Mizgorski, R-Shaler, says she introduced the bill because there is enhanced responsibility for commercial drivers to operate safely because of the size and weight of commercial vehicles.

“I believe Pennsylvania’s traffic violation reporting requirements should be updated to ensure employers receive notifications from their employees more expediently, as well as require the reporting of violations pending adjudication,” Mizgorski previously wrote to lawmakers about the bill.

Changes to timeline and fines

One provision in the bill specifies that a CDL holder must notify his or her employer of a nonparking traffic violation conviction within 15 days – down from 30 days.

Additionally, commercial drivers would be required to report to their employer within 30 days traffic violation arrests, citations or charges. The bill would forbid employers from terminating the employee unless he or she is convicted of the violation.

Failure by a commercial driver to notify the employer of a summary offense would be a $100 fine. An unreported violation that is a serious traffic offense, felony or DUI, could result in an additional $300 fine for the driver.

A separate provision extends from six months to one year the length of time for an individual to hold a commercial learner’s permit.

HB2296 has moved back to the House for approval of Senate changes before it can head to the governor’s desk. LL

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

