Pennsylvania CDL rule changes now law

A new law in Pennsylvania updates certain CDL rules in the state.

Pennsylvania statute requires commercial drivers to report nonparking traffic violations to their employer within 30 days of conviction of a federal or state law or local ordinance.

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed into law a bill to increase penalties and shorten the time period for a commercial driver’s license holder to report a nonparking traffic conviction to their employer.

Rep. Lori Mizgorski, R-Shaler, said the changes are necessary because there is enhanced responsibility for commercial drivers to operate safely because of the size and weight of commercial vehicles.

“I was compelled to write this bill after learning about a tractor-trailer driver who caused two fatal accidents within six months. By the time the driver was convicted in the first case here in Pennsylvania, he had already caused a second fatal accident in Ohio,” she said in prepared remarks.

Timeline and fine changes

Previously HB2296, the new law specifies that a CDL holder must notify his or her employer of a nonparking traffic violation conviction within 15 days – down from 30 days.

Additionally, drivers would be required to report to their employer within 30 days traffic violation arrests, citations or charges. The new law forbids an employer from terminating the employee unless he or she is convicted of the violation.

Failure by a driver to notify the employer of a summary offense would be a $100 fine. An unreported violation that is a serious traffic offense, felony or DUI, could result in an additional $300 fine for the driver.

“We need to make sure the employers of CDL holders are promptly informed when one of their drivers is cited for breaking the law,” Mizgorski said.

A separate provision extends from six months to one year the length of time for an individual to hold a commercial learner’s permit. LL

