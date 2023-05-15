Penn State University now offering CDL training course

May 15, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Penn State University’s Behrend’s Office of Community and Workforce Programs has announced the addition of a Class A commercial driver’s license training program.

The 77-hour course will include classroom education, hands-on vehicles inspection training and behind-the-wheel skills testing, according to a Penn State Behrend news release.

A partnership between Penn State and Erie, Pa.-based Transportation Solutions was the genesis of this CDL training course that will be completed as follows.

  • 48 hours of classroom learning.
  • A written test administered at a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Driver License Center.
  • Vehicle inspection training, vehicles skills and 15 hours of behind-the-wheel road work.

Barnhart Transportation LLC and Team Harding, trucking companies also based in Erie, Pa., were consulted in the development of this CDL training.

According to the news release, courses are scheduled to begin on June 5 and July 17. Classes are scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings with additional sessions available on Saturday.

The Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act may provide financial assistance for those who qualify.

To register for the educational program, contact the Behrend Office of Community and Workforce Programs at 814-898-6103 or behrend-ce@psu.edu.

Penn State Behrend offers training for nontraditional students, including professional development for workforce professionals, customizable corporate training for companies, continuing education credits and workshops for the plastics industry. LL

