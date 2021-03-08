Oregon bill would ban petroleum-based diesel

If one Oregon state lawmaker gets her way, truck drivers traveling in the state would no longer be able to fuel with petroleum-based diesel.

Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie, has introduced a bill to prohibit the sale of petroleum diesel for vehicles fueling in the state.

The ban would be phased in over multiple years. In 2024, nonretail diesel dealers in Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties would be prohibited from selling or offering for sale the affected fuel.

By 2027, the ban would apply to nonretail dealers statewide. Finally, retail dealers statewide would be prohibited from the sale of petroleum-based diesel effective Jan. 1, 2028.

Governor’s 2020 executive order

A year ago, Gov. Kate Brown got the ball rolling on efforts to address climate change.

Executive Order No. 20-04 directs state agencies to put new measures into effect to lower the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Brown described the executive order as “extensive and thorough, taking the boldest actions available to lower greenhouse gas emissions under current state laws.”

The core mandate is to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035, and to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.

The order applies to 16 state agencies, including the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Specific to transportation, the order calls for reducing climate pollution from cars and trucks by 20% by 2030, and 25% by 2050.

Power plan

Power said in a statement that her goal is to phase out petroleum-based diesel and replace it with renewable diesel. She says she introduced the bill on behalf of Titan Freight, a local trucking company she says has already transitioned to renewable diesel.

Power said transitioning to the fuel could help reduce emissions without requiring anyone to purchase new equipment or retrofit existing equipment.

Minority party pushback

House Republicans have characterized the legislation as a “war on the working class.”

“The super majority has put agenda over people and our economy,” Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, said in a written statement. “If enacted, Oregonians could no longer rely on everyday goods like food, groceries, and medicine being readily available.”

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, added that she is “disturbed to see such a blatant attack on working Oregonians.”

“Our entire economy depends on the free flow of freight by both truck and rail, nearly all of which is powered by diesel engines,” Boshart Davis said. “There is simply no commercially available, cost-effective alternative to transporting these goods.”

The bill, HB3305, awaits assignment to committee. LL

Land Line Now’s Terry Scruton contributed to this report.

