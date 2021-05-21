OOIDA’s tour trailer weekends in New Jersey

May 21, 2021

Chuck Robinson

|

The spring tour of the U.S. Northeast continues this weekend for OOIDA’s tour trailer with a stop in Bordentown, N.J.

The Spirit of the American Trucker and its skipper, Marty Ellis, are scheduled May 22-23 to be at the Bordentown Petro. That is Exit 57 from I-295 and Exit 7 from the New Jersey Turnpike (I-95).

The Bordentown Petro has parking for 490 tractor-trailers. The full-service Iron Skillet restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bordentown is named for Joseph Borden, who owned stage coaches and boats carrying goods back and forth from New York and Philadelphia, taking advantage of the town being on the Delaware River, according to a history at DowntownBordentown.com.

The Delaware River flows alongside I-295 from Bordentown north. There are scenic overlooks of the river for northbound and southbound traffic. Pennsylvania is on the other side of the Delaware River.

3 Citizen Drivers at Greenland, N.H., TA
A trio of TA & Petro Citizen Drivers met at the TA Travel Center in Greenland, N.H., dedicated to Denis Litalein on Thursday. From left: Robert Fernald (Named a Citizen Driver in 2015); Marty Ellis (2017), skipper of The Spirit; and Denis Litalien (2016).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OOIDA member Theresa Grainer and Brutus
OOIDA member Theresa Grainer stopped by OOIDA’s tour trailer in Ohio and again in New Hampshire with her fur baby, Brutus. She renewed her membership, saying she thought OOIDA would be a good resource for information on doing a lease purchase. If you have questions, call OOIDA’s Business Services Department at 816-229-5791 or use this online form to reach the department you want.  (Photo by Marty Ellis)

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit.

After Bordentown, The Spirit is scheduled to stop in South Baltimore, Md.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

TruckTractorTrailer

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

FMCSA split sleeper personal conveyance

New Jersey

‘Can I use personal conveyance to drive home’ and other rumors

Many truckers have asked “Can I use personal conveyance to drive home?” We’ll clarify that and other rumors running rampant in trucking now.

By Mark Reddig | May 12

Medical Review Board vision standards test

OOIDA

Medical Review Board meets to review comments on vision standards proposal

Day One of FMCSA’s Medical Review Board virtual meetings tackled monocular vision standards, and noninsulin-treated diabetes forms.

By Land Line Staff | May 19

'Live From Exit 24' from OOIDA airs every other Wednesday

OOIDA

Questions remain about the PRO Act and AB5

OOIDA insiders walk listeners through the PRO Act and AB5 legislation on the latest edition of “Live From Exit 24.”

By SJ Munoz | May 19

Truck-only VMT tax a ‘discriminatory’ option, OOIDA says

OOIDA

Truck-only VMT tax a ‘discriminatory’ option, OOIDA says

OOIDA told the Senate Finance Committee that truckers will not stand for “discriminatory” funding practices, such as a truck-only VMT.

By Mark Schremmer | May 18