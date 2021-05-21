OOIDA’s tour trailer weekends in New Jersey

The spring tour of the U.S. Northeast continues this weekend for OOIDA’s tour trailer with a stop in Bordentown, N.J.

The Spirit of the American Trucker and its skipper, Marty Ellis, are scheduled May 22-23 to be at the Bordentown Petro. That is Exit 57 from I-295 and Exit 7 from the New Jersey Turnpike (I-95).

The Bordentown Petro has parking for 490 tractor-trailers. The full-service Iron Skillet restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bordentown is named for Joseph Borden, who owned stage coaches and boats carrying goods back and forth from New York and Philadelphia, taking advantage of the town being on the Delaware River, according to a history at DowntownBordentown.com.

The Delaware River flows alongside I-295 from Bordentown north. There are scenic overlooks of the river for northbound and southbound traffic. Pennsylvania is on the other side of the Delaware River.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit.

After Bordentown, The Spirit is scheduled to stop in South Baltimore, Md.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL