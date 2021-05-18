OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in New Hampshire

May 18, 2021

Chuck Robinson

|

OOIDA’s tour trailer keeps cruising the U.S. Northeast. Next stop is Greenland, N.H.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Greenland TA on May 19-20. It is off I-95: Exit 3 for northbound traffic, and Exit 3B for southbound.

There is parking for 76 tractor-trailers at the Greenland TA. The full-service Country Pride dining room is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

I-95 in New Hampshire is the Blue Star Turnpike. It runs just over 16 miles, from Massachusetts to Maine, and was constructed between 1948-72.

Buzz from the road

The previous stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer in Willington, Conn., was a busy one, said Marty Ellis, skipper of The Spirit.

Several drivers had questions about restrictions for Mexican trucks crossing the border into the U.S., Ellis reported. Mexico’s truck inspections are considered to be more lax than in the U.S. That was a major concern expressed by OOIDA when the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was negotiated. It was signed into law in 2020.

USMCA succeeds the North American Free Trade Agreement. The updated North American trade deal establishes a review process whereby U.S. stakeholders can launch an investigation to determine whether a Mexican carrier or driver is causing economic harm to U.S. drivers.

Last fall, Jay Grimes, the OOIDA director of federal affairs, was featured on America’s Work Force Union Podcast addressing enforcement of USMCA. Last summer, OOIDA joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in commending the USMCA and the rules to implement the provisions regarding investigations of U.S-Mexico cross-border long-haul trucking services.

Denis Litalien TA

The Greenland TA is dedicated to OOIDA life member Denis Litalien, who was named a TA & Petro Citizen Driver in 2016.

The 2016 class of Citizen Drivers included Jon Osburn, former skipper of The Spirit, as well as Bill Underwood, Michael Nanella, Bill Ater Jr., Mary “Candy” Bass, and Bill and Robyn Taylor.

The Citizen Driver honor recognizes professional truck drivers who represent the industry well by their driving record, community service and good citizenship. As part of the recognition, a TA or Petro truck stop is dedicated to each Citizen Driver honoree.

Litalien was recognized by the Truckload Carriers Association for putting out a car fire on the highway in 1998. He also earned the Shaw’s Good Samaritan Award in 1996. He also had won the New Hampshire and Main State Truck Driving Championships 14 times, among other accolades.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit.

After Greenland, The Spirit is scheduled to stop in Bordentown, N.J.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

PrePass

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

FMCSA or scam scams scammers

New Hampshire

OOIDA member scammed out of $30k

An OOIDA member who got scammed out of nearly $30,000 shares his story. Also, how simple phone calls to lawmakers can make a world of difference.

By Scott Thompson | April 05

Live From Exit 24 airs every other Wednesday

OOIDA

Don’t miss the next ‘Live From Exit 24’

Call in to the next “Live From Exit 24” on May 19 as host Mike Matousek welcomes experts on the PRO Act and the AB5 law in California.

By Land Line Staff | May 18

Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s director of state legislative affairs, hosts ‘Life From Exit 24.”

OOIDA

Don’t miss the next ‘Live From Exit 24’

Call in to the next “Live From Exit 24” on May 19 as host Mike Matousek welcomes experts on the PRO Act and the AB5 law in California.

By Land Line Staff | May 14

OOIDA's tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker

OOIDA

OOIDA’s tour trailer pulls into Willington, Conn.

OOIDA’s tour trailer leaves New York state for a stop in Connecticut. Stop by, if you can, and tell skipper Marty Ellis what’s going on.

By Chuck Robinson | May 14