OOIDA’s tour trailer stops in New Hampshire

OOIDA’s tour trailer keeps cruising the U.S. Northeast. Next stop is Greenland, N.H.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the Greenland TA on May 19-20. It is off I-95: Exit 3 for northbound traffic, and Exit 3B for southbound.

There is parking for 76 tractor-trailers at the Greenland TA. The full-service Country Pride dining room is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

I-95 in New Hampshire is the Blue Star Turnpike. It runs just over 16 miles, from Massachusetts to Maine, and was constructed between 1948-72.

Buzz from the road

The previous stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer in Willington, Conn., was a busy one, said Marty Ellis, skipper of The Spirit.

Several drivers had questions about restrictions for Mexican trucks crossing the border into the U.S., Ellis reported. Mexico’s truck inspections are considered to be more lax than in the U.S. That was a major concern expressed by OOIDA when the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was negotiated. It was signed into law in 2020.

USMCA succeeds the North American Free Trade Agreement. The updated North American trade deal establishes a review process whereby U.S. stakeholders can launch an investigation to determine whether a Mexican carrier or driver is causing economic harm to U.S. drivers.

Last fall, Jay Grimes, the OOIDA director of federal affairs, was featured on America’s Work Force Union Podcast addressing enforcement of USMCA. Last summer, OOIDA joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in commending the USMCA and the rules to implement the provisions regarding investigations of U.S-Mexico cross-border long-haul trucking services.

Denis Litalien TA

The Greenland TA is dedicated to OOIDA life member Denis Litalien, who was named a TA & Petro Citizen Driver in 2016.

The 2016 class of Citizen Drivers included Jon Osburn, former skipper of The Spirit, as well as Bill Underwood, Michael Nanella, Bill Ater Jr., Mary “Candy” Bass, and Bill and Robyn Taylor.

The Citizen Driver honor recognizes professional truck drivers who represent the industry well by their driving record, community service and good citizenship. As part of the recognition, a TA or Petro truck stop is dedicated to each Citizen Driver honoree.

Litalien was recognized by the Truckload Carriers Association for putting out a car fire on the highway in 1998. He also earned the Shaw’s Good Samaritan Award in 1996. He also had won the New Hampshire and Main State Truck Driving Championships 14 times, among other accolades.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available for anyone with a commercial driver’s license at The Spirit.

After Greenland, The Spirit is scheduled to stop in Bordentown, N.J.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL