OOIDA tour trailer returns to Midwest Pride in Your Ride

Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are scheduled to be at the Midwest Pride in Your Ride truck show.

That takes place at the Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa. The Tri-State Raceway is on Highway 20, Exit 285. Ellis plans to be there May 5-6.

The show is a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society. Eldon Jaeger is the event’s founder and chief organizer. He created the Midwest Pride in Your Ride in 2011 after his daughter died following a 14-year battle with cancer.

The show features working-class show tractor-trailers and antique farm tractors. A truck pull and light show are planned for Friday night and a live auction at noon Saturday and semitruck drag racing on Saturday afternoon.

The 2022 show raised $112,578 for the American Cancer Society.

Ellis hauled The Spirit to the Midwest Pride in Your Ride last year and got to meet Jaeger.

“He’s a really great guy. He puts on a great show,” Ellis said.

Here are a few photos from last year’s event.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association's activities and current issues.

After the Midwest Pride in Your Ride truck show, Ellis plans to spend May 8-10 at the Petro truck stop in Salina, Kan., before heading to the Strawberry Jam and Chrome truck show on May 12-13 in Stilwell, Okla.

Find upcoming Spirit stops here. LL