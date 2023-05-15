OOIDA tour trailer heads to Foristell, Mo.

Tomorrow, look for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer at the TA truck stop in Foristell, Mo.

The Foristell TA is at the junction of I-70 and Route W. That is Exit 203 from the interstate. Foristell is just west of the St. Louis metroplex.

The Foristell TA has parking for 95 tractor-trailers. There’s Popeyes, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell available there.

Some Missouri lawmakers want to widen I-70 across the state to three lanes. The state Senate and House have offered up a $2.8 billion proposal. Read more about those prospects from Land Line State Legislative Editor Keith Goble.

Strawberry Jam and Chrome

Ellis comes off a weekend at the first-ever Strawberry Jam and Chrome truck show in Stilwell, Okla. It was part of the city’s annual Strawberry Festival.

Stilwell lays claim to the title “Strawberry Capital of the World.” Strawberries became an important crop during the Great Depression, according to the online Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture. The festival began in 1948, and a year later in 1949 the state governor and legislature proclaimed Stilwell

There already was a car and motorcycle show affiliated with the Strawberry Festival, but one thing the festival lacked until this year was a truck show. OOIDA member Gary Killough fixed that. He organized the event as a fundraiser for mental health services. Read more about that here. Below are some images Ellis snapped at the event.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership with the OOIDA 50th anniversary promotion of two years for $50. That’s a $40 savings. You can use the promotion as many times as you like.

After the Foristell, Ellis plans to head to the Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up in Audubon, Iowa.

Find upcoming Spirit stops here. LL