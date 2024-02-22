OOIDA to truckers: Tell Congress it’s a ‘no’ on speed limiters

Thousands of truck drivers already have told the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that they don’t want speed limiters mandated on heavy-duty trucks. Now, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is asking truckers to send that message to Congress.

OOIDA recently sent an email to its approximately 150,000 members asking them to encourage their lawmakers to support the DRIVE Act.

The DRIVE Act, which has been introduced in the House and Senate, would prevent FMCSA from moving forward with any rulemaking to require speed limiters.

“Recently, FMCSA confirmed that the next phase of its speed limiter rulemaking is expected in May,” OOIDA wrote to its members. “While the agency considers their next steps, we aren’t waiting around. That’s why OOIDA continues to press Congress to stop speed limiters through the DRIVE Act. We need you to join the fight today.”

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., introduced the DRIVE Act, or HR3039, last year. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., followed by introducing S2761.

Opponents of speed limiters point to dangerous speed differentials, states’ rights and unintended consequences as reasons the devices should not be mandated. Thousands of truck drivers echoed those concerns following FMCSA’s advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking in 2022.

FMCSA is projected to take the next step in its rulemaking process by issuing a formal proposal in May.

The House version of the DRIVE Act has 34 co-sponsors, and the Senate version has nine. However, OOIDA told its members that there is no time to waste in garnering more support for the bill.

“The legislation blocks FMCSA from creating a speed limiter rule,” OOIDA wrote. “Over 40 members of Congress have voiced their support for the DRIVE Act so far, but we need more before FMCSA announces the next proposal in May.”

Truck drivers are encouraged to contact their lawmakers through OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Earlier this week, OOIDA also sent a letter to House Republican offices, stressing the importance of getting the DRIVE Act passed as soon as possible. LL