Speed limiter proposal ‘overreaching,’ Sen. Daines says

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., characterized the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s efforts to mandate speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles as “overreaching” and “out of touch.”

Last week, Daines introduced the DRIVE Act, which would prevent FMCSA from moving forward with a rule to require speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks. A version of the bill was previously introduced in the House by Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

Daines said that studies have shown that speed-limiting devices on large commercial motor vehicles make roads less safe by increasing congestion and creating dangerous speed differentials between cars and trucks.

“Montana truckers play an essential role in the Treasure State’s economy, and ensuring they stay safe on the job is one of my top priorities,” Daines said in a news release. “Overreaching, out-of-touch D.C. mandates oftentimes make truckers’ jobs harder and can even put their lives at risk. I’ll keep fighting for Montana truckers and against big government.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the bill, saying that a speed-limiter mandate on heavy-duty trucks would be detrimental to highway safety. Although the agency has yet to announce a top speed for trucks, safety advocates have lobbied for it to be set at 60 mph. That could create speed differentials exceeding 20 mph in some areas.

“States have slowly been moving to a more harmonized speed among vehicles because they know it reduces crash rates,” said Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs.

“A lot of the safety advocacy groups have been pushing for 60 mph, which we believe is absurd if I’m being honest. It kind of ignores the fact that there are states across the country where passenger vehicles are allowed to go as fast as 80 mph.”

Background

Last year, FMCSA issued an advance notice of supplemental proposed rulemaking that considers requiring commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more to be equipped with speed-limiting devices.

The agency is expected to unveil a formal proposal with a top speed later this year.

Supporters of the DRIVE Act

OOIDA, Montana Trucking Association, Farm Bureau Federation, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, Livestock Marketing Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Western States Trucking Association, and the Towing and Recovery Association of America all support the DRIVE Act.

“In rural states like Montana, a truck speed limiter will create additional speed differences between trucks and cars, which does not enhance the safety of our highways,” said Duane Williams, CEO of the Montana Truck Association. “Trucks should not be treated differently than cars by governing their speed.”

Sens. John Thune, R-S.D.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., have signed on as co-sponsors.

OOIDA is encouraging its more than 150,000 members to contact their senators and ask them to support S2671. More information about the campaign can be found at FightingForTruckers.com. LL