OOIDA talks safety at Washington Trucking Association conference

Taking part in the Washington Trucking Association’s 2022 Fall Safety Conference, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh discussed safety from a truck driver’s perspective.

While the topic of highway safety often focuses on the latest technological gadgets, Pugh focused his presentation last week on such topics as truck parking and overtime pay.

Truck parking

The lack of truck parking is not only a safety issue for the truck drivers themselves, but it can also force them to park on the shoulder or on an exit ramp.

Pugh said that truck parking is a nationwide problem that every state must address even if the people dealing with the issue live in another state.

“I told them I know it’s hard to get excited about truck parking. It’s usually not a problem in your own states,” Pugh said. “Doing something about truck parking is really more about helping your brother out than it is about helping yourself. It’s not to help you park your own trucks, but if other states do the same it will help everyone in the long run.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation is encouraging state DOTs to use existing grant funding from the 2021 infrastructure law for truck parking.

In addition, OOIDA has worked with lawmakers to introduce the bipartisan Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. The bill would allocate $755 million over four years for truck parking. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., introduced HR2187 in the House, and OOIDA is advocating for a companion bill to be introduced in the Senate.

Overtime for truckers

Another way OOIDA is working to simultaneously help truckers and improve safety is through the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act.

The bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to no longer exempt motor carriers from having to pay company driver overtime when they work more than 40 hours in a week. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., introduced a House bill in April, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., introduced a Senate version in September.

Recognizing the connection between fair compensation and retaining safe and experienced drivers, the bill is supported by the Institute for Safer Trucking, the Truck Safety Coalition, Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways and Parents Against Tired Truckers.

Pugh explained that the purpose of the bill isn’t an attempt to regulate salaries or rates. OOIDA believes the bill would help reduce excessive detention time and improve supply chain efficiency.

Taking the lead

Pugh also used his time to compliment the Washington State Legislature for taking the lead on a pair of bills aimed at helping truckers.

Earlier this year, Washington passed bills to keep state-owned and operated rest areas open and to provide restroom access to truck drivers.

“The state of Washington has truly been a leader on these bills,” Pugh said. “I really want to thank the Washington Trucking Association for inviting OOIDA to come and speak.” LL