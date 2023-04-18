OOIDA launches truck parking information webpage

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has created a truck parking information webpage to inform lawmakers, government officials and other stakeholders.

In an effort to get more truck parking spaces into the infrastructure, OOIDA has launched a truck parking information webpage: FightingForTruckers.com/truck-parking-2/. The webpage has information truckers and other stakeholders can use to educate lawmakers and other government officials.

The webpage includes fast facts, including the sobering statistic that there is only one truck parking spot for every 11 trucks.

OOIDA also included a section titled “Why Should You Care.” Part of the answer to that question: Federal law only allows a truck driver to be on the road for a limited amount of time, so a significant portion of a driver’s time on the road is completely wasted due to lack of parking.

The truck parking webpage also links to another page that allows stakeholders to quickly and easily contact their federal lawmakers and tell them to co-sponsor the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. To access that webpage, click here.

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

On March 29, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

If signed into law, HR2367 and S1034 will allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

OOIDA applauds the introduction of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

“Most folks probably don’t realize that 70% of American freight is transported by truck, yet incredibly there is only one parking spot for every 11 trucks on the road,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “When truck drivers don’t have a designated place to park, they end up parking on the side of the road, near exit ramps, or elsewhere. This isn’t safe for the driver, and it’s not safe for others on the road.

Sen. Lummis, Sen. Kelly, Rep. Bost, and Rep. Craig have heard from small business truckers across America and are leading the charge in Congress to improve road safety through expanded truck parking.”

As of April 18, HR2367 has acquired 13 co-sponsors:

Brian Babin, R-Texas

Angie Craig, D-Minn.

Eric Crawford, R-Ark.

John Garamendi, D-Calif.

Lance Gooden, R-Texas

Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Daniel Meuser, R-Pa.

Troy Nehls, R-Texas

Katie Porter, D-Calif.

Pete Stauber, R-Minn.

Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Dina Titus, D-Nev.

S1034 currently has four co-sponsors:

John Boozman, R-Ark.

Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Don’t see your representative or senator on the list? Contact them through FightingForTruckers.com. LL