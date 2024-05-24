OOIDA encourages support of bill to stop freight fraud

A bipartisan bill aims to fight back against freight fraud, and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is lending its support.

On Thursday, May 23, OOIDA sent an email to its approximately 150,000 members asking them to support HR8505.

While called the Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act, the bill goes a long way to protect truck drivers, as well.

HR8505 – which was introduced by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., on Wednesday, May 22 – would restore and codify FMCSA’s authority to issue civil penalties against bad actors. The legislation also requires brokers, freight forwarders and carriers to provide a valid business address to FMCSA before acquiring operating authority.

“Small-business truckers are victimized through unpaid claims, unpaid loads, double-brokered loads or load-phishing schemes on a daily basis,” OOIDA wrote. “Yet, current DOT practices restrict fraud enforcement, enable bad actors to operate with impunity and force out drivers who want to build sustainable trucking careers.”

OOIDA is encouraging its members to contact their lawmakers and ask them to support HR8505. That can be done easily by going to FightingForTruckers.com. There, truckers can find their representative by simply entering their zip code. A message of support can be sent in minutes.

Freight fraud is a huge problem in the trucking

Huge cost

industry that is estimated to cost more than $800 million each year. Motor carriers are victimized through unpaid claims, unpaid loads, double brokering and load-phishing schemes.

“Freight fraud committed by criminals and scam artists has been devastating to many small-business truckers simply trying to make a living in a tough freight market,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “OOIDA and the 150,000 small-business truckers we represent applaud Del. Holmes Norton and Rep. Ezell for their bipartisan leadership to provide FMCSA better tools to root out fraudulent actors, which are also harmful to consumers and highway safety. Because of the broad industry support for these commonsense reforms, we hope this bipartisan legislation will move through the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee without delay.”

In addition to OOIDA, the bill is endorsed by the Transportation Intermediaries Association, American Trucking Associations’ Moving and Storage Conference, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, Institute for Safer Trucking and Road Safe America. LL