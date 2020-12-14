OOIDA Board Alternate election begins Dec. 15

The OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election begins on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The election is scheduled to take place for a duration of 45 days.

While on the ballot, Linda Allen is no longer a candidate for reelection as an alternate since being elected to the board during the Fall 2020 meeting. The fifth alternate slot will not be filled as the OOIDA Bylaws allow for three to five alternates to be seated during any alternate election.

The remaining alternate candidates for the OOIDA Board are:

Craig DeReu.

Rodney Morine.

Kurt Plummer.

Carl Smith.

Both Morine and Smith currently serve as alternate directors.

Alternates are elected by the membership for two-year terms. Voting is open to life members, senior members, members and retired members who are current on their dues. Votes will be accepted online at OOIDA.com starting Dec. 15. Votes will be accepted online through Jan. 31. Eligible OOIDA members who wish to vote via a paper ballot can call 816-229-5791 to request one.

To help you with the election process, short biographies and comments from the nominees are featured here. LL