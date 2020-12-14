OOIDA Board Alternate election begins Dec. 15

December 14, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election begins on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The election is scheduled to take place for a duration of 45 days.

While on the ballot, Linda Allen is no longer a candidate for reelection as an alternate since being elected to the board during the Fall 2020 meeting. The fifth alternate slot will not be filled as the OOIDA Bylaws allow for three to five alternates to be seated during any alternate election.

The remaining alternate candidates for the OOIDA Board are:

  • Craig DeReu.
  • Rodney Morine.
  • Kurt Plummer.
  • Carl Smith.

Both Morine and Smith currently serve as alternate directors.

Alternates are elected by the membership for two-year terms. Voting is open to life members, senior members, members and retired members who are current on their dues. Votes will be accepted online at OOIDA.com starting Dec. 15. Votes will be accepted online through Jan. 31. Eligible OOIDA members who wish to vote via a paper ballot can call 816-229-5791 to request one.

To help you with the election process, short biographies and comments from the nominees are featured here. LL

BorgWarner

Related News

Diesel pump label

News

Upward trend continues for diesel prices

Diesel prices increased across the nation in every region, according to weekly reports. The biggest jump was in the Midwest.

By Land Line Staff | December 14

Welcome to South Carolina

News

South Carolina bill targets left-lane slowpokes

One South Carolina bill would boost the punishments for motorists caught hanging out in the far left-hand lane of highways.

By Keith Goble | December 14

Court, judge's gavel, hourglass

News

Statute of limitations kills drivers’ wage lawsuit against moving company

Delayed gratification does not apply to filing wage and labor lawsuits, former drivers for Flat Rate Movers recently discovered.

By Tyson Fisher | December 14

OOIDA's tour trailer, The Spirit

News

OOIDA’s tour trailer rolls into Eden, Idaho

The last stop for Jon Osburn, pilot of OOIDA’s tour trailer, before heading home for the holidays is at the Travelers’ Oasis in Eden, Idaho.

By Chuck Robinson | December 14