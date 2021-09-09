Ontario Transportation set to end extension of medical reports Oct. 31

September 9, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation will soon be ending extensions for commercial drivers who haven’t submitted a medical report.

The extensions were implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic but are set to end Oct. 31.

This means that all Ontario commercial drivers who deferred submitting a medical report because of the pandemic will need to turn in their required medical report to avoid having their commercial driver’s license downgraded or suspended.

According to a post on the Ontario Transportation Facebook page, the medical reports can be submitted at a DriveTest Location. Drivers also can fax the Driver Medical Review Office at 416-235-3400 or by calling 800-304-7889.

The reports also can be mailed to this address: Ministry of Transportation; Driver Medical Review Office; 77 Wellesley Street West; Box 589; Toronto, Ontario M7A 1N3.

Drivers are encouraged to keep a copy of the information for their records.

In addition, drivers who are unsure about the due date of their medical report or require an extension should email DriverMedicalReview@Ontario.ca. LL

Related News

hours of service clock is ticking cdl extensions

Canada

Hours-of-service exemption requests pile up

Yet another company has requested an exemption to the hours of service, allowing their drivers to work longer than allowed under the rules.

By Mark Reddig | August 26

COVID-19 vaccine offered at Iowa 80 Truckstop

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled at world’s largest truck stop

Iowa 80 Truckstop is partnering with Hy-Vee Pharmacy for another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sept. 16-17. The clinic will be walk-in only.

By Land Line Staff | September 08

Coronavirus

A coronavirus timeline: How we got here

Land Line Media provides a timeline of the events related to the coronavirus dating back to Dec. 31, 2019, when the first reports came out of China.

By Mark Schremmer | September 07

trucking employment statistics

Coronavirus

Employment in trucking nearing pre-pandemic levels

Nearly a year and a half since the pandemic shut down economies across the world, employment in trucking is finally close to life before COVID.

By Tyson Fisher | September 03