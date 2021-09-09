The Ontario Ministry of Transportation will soon be ending extensions for commercial drivers who haven’t submitted a medical report.

The extensions were implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic but are set to end Oct. 31.

This means that all Ontario commercial drivers who deferred submitting a medical report because of the pandemic will need to turn in their required medical report to avoid having their commercial driver’s license downgraded or suspended.

According to a post on the Ontario Transportation Facebook page, the medical reports can be submitted at a DriveTest Location. Drivers also can fax the Driver Medical Review Office at 416-235-3400 or by calling 800-304-7889.

The reports also can be mailed to this address: Ministry of Transportation; Driver Medical Review Office; 77 Wellesley Street West; Box 589; Toronto, Ontario M7A 1N3.

Drivers are encouraged to keep a copy of the information for their records.

In addition, drivers who are unsure about the due date of their medical report or require an extension should email DriverMedicalReview@Ontario.ca. LL