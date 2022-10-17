Oklahoma temporarily waives oversized load requirements

A waiver of requirements for certain oversized loads is effective until Nov. 10 in Oklahoma.

According to the order from the office of the governor, extreme drought conditions within the state necessitate this emergency for all relief efforts.

Oversized loads hauling hay in support of drought relief are provided temporary suspension of requirements including special permits under Title 47 of Oklahoma Statutes, licensing/operating authority, licensing/registration and parts 390-399 pursuant to Part 390.23 of Title 49 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations, says the order.

Certain provisions remain in place:

Loads shall not exceed 12 feet in length or 14 feet in height.

Vehicles transporting hay shall be identified with regulation “oversize load” signs on the front and rear.

Adherence to applicable provisions of the restriction list and bridge vertical clearance map provided by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Operators are responsible for maintaining safety and complying with all other applicable regulations in Title 47 of Oklahoma statutes.

All other regulations in CFR 49 not specifically mentioned by this order shall remain in place.

Drought conditions

The latest U.S. drought monitor map shows Oklahoma’s 2022 drought ranges from severe to exceptional.

A KTUL-TV report says nearly 86% of the state is within the extreme to exceptional range, up approximately 10% from just a week ago.

The northeastern and southeastern portions of the state have largely been the hardest hit, prompting Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign a bill that will provide $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund to aid farmers and ranchers. LL

