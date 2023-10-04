Oklahoma DOT to spend $9 billion to improve highways

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation plans to spend more than $9 billion on highway improvements.

According to an ODOT news release, the funding is part of the latest updates to the department’s eight-year Construction Work Plan and four-year Asset Preservation Program.

Approved by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission, the Construction Work Plan includes $8.8 billion for critically needed transportation improvement projects designed to improve the safety and reliability of Oklahoma’s highway network.

More than 1,700 projects are part of the Construction Work Plan, which addresses 643 bridges through rehabilitation or replacement. Additionally, the plan includes nearly 3,800 miles of roadway improvement.

Some notable projects within the plan include:

Oklahoma City metro area: improvements to the I-35/I-240 and I-35/I-44 interchanges as well as resurfacing I-35 between the Oklahoma River and Southeast 89 th Street

Street Tulsa metro area: improvements to the I-44 and U.S. 75 interchange

East Oklahoma: resurfacing of U.S. 69 between Checotah and Eufaula in McIntosh County

Southeast Oklahoma: adding shoulders along Oklahoma Highway 37 west of Idabel and improvements on U.S. 259 in Hochatown in McCurtain County moved forward to 2024

Southeast Central Oklahoma: bridge rehabilitations over I-44 at Oklahoma Highway 37 East and Southwest 119 th Street in Cleveland County and Oklahoma Highway 145 over I-35 in Garvin County

Street in Cleveland County and Oklahoma Highway 145 over I-35 in Garvin County South Central Oklahoma: planning for improvements along I-35 between Marietta in Love County and Springer in Carter County, as well as an I-35 bridge reconstruction at Thackerville in Love County

West Oklahoma: widening U.S. 270 near Oklahoma Highway 58 west of Watonga in Blaine County and pavement reconstruction on I-40 west of U.S. 281 in Caddo County

Northwest Oklahoma: adding shoulders to Oklahoma Highway 45 in Alfalfa County and resurfacing part of U.S. 281 in Alva in Woods County

The Asset Preservation Plan includes nearly $500 million for preventative maintenance to extend the life of the state’s highway infrastructure.

Nearly 300 projects are part of the Asset Preservation Plan, including the rehabilitation of 146 highway bridges and more than 1,800 miles of pavement resurfacing.

“Through the dedicated focus of the eight-year plan, the department has been able to address critical highway infrastructure needs, especially on our bridges,” Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz said in a statement. “We’re adjusting that focus in recent years to improve more of those rural two-lane highways that need shoulders. This will have a tremendous impact on safety in rural areas. Maintaining safe and effective routes on Oklahoma’s highway system is a critical part of the state’s economy that keeps us connected to the nation and the world.” LL