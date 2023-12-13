Officials close westbound side of Washington Bridge, citing ‘critical failure’

Citing a critical failure of bridge components, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has closed the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

The bridge, which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River, was under a $78 million renovation project. According to the department, the components in question are part of the bridge’s original construction, which took place in 1968.

The failing components were discovered during an inspection of the bridge’s current project. In response, RIDOT has closed the westbound lanes and diverted traffic to alternate routes.

“In the process of reconstructing the Washington Bridge, our consultants found urgent safety issues that could cause a critical deficiency on this side of the bridge,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said in a statement. “We are closing the westbound side until we can make it completely safe.”

The department said it will move traffic to two lanes on the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge sometime over the next two to three weeks and will begin permanent repairs on the westbound side.



While there is currently no timetable for the project, RIDOT said that depending on the severity, the needed repairs could take three months or more to complete.

“Rhode Island has a strong team of public safety and engineering experts who were mobilized quickly yesterday to address a critical issue at the Washington Bridge with the chief goal of keeping residents safe – I trust those experts and I thank them for their work,” Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. “Our response and recovery team will continue to work across state government, local government and with the business community to ensure an efficient and coordinated response while RIDOT works to get the bridge reopened as soon as possible.”

McKee added that Rhode Island would consider all sources – both state and federal – to help fund the needed repairs.

Just spoke with @USDOT @SecretaryPete about the Washington Bridge. We’ll be seeking any federal resources available to support this process. I want to thank the Secretary for offering his team’s assistance to our state. pic.twitter.com/ef1GKOsHKz — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) December 12, 2023

During the construction, motorists are being asked to use the following detour routes:

Local traffic in East Providence:Take Exit 2 to Broadway. Follow detour signs to the Henderson Bridge and rejoin I-195 West at Gano Street.

Southeast Massachusetts west of Fall River, MA:Take Massachusetts Exit 1 and follow Route 114A to Route 44 West. Follow onto Route 114 (Pawtucket Avenue) or Route 1A (Newport Avenue) to I-95. These are the preferred routes for trucks.

Southeast Massachusetts east of Fall River, MA (including traffic coming from Cape Cod and the New Bedford Area):Take Massachusetts Exit 14B to Route 24 North. Follow to I-495 North to I-95.

According to RIDOT, about 96,000 vehicles cross the Washington Bridge daily. LL