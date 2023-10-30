Nova Scotia delays rollout of provincial ELD mandate

The Canadian province of Nova Scotia is delaying the rollout of a mandate that would require the use of an electronic logging device on trucks driven by provincially regulated carriers.

The requirement was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. However, Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works recently told trucking associations and industry stakeholders in the province that it would indefinitely delay the start of the provincial mandate.



“While the Department of Public Works recognizes the potential benefits of requiring carriers operating only in Nova Scotia to install and use ELDs, we have decided to take some time to continue monitoring the implementation of the federal and other provincial/territorial mandates and seek industry input before making a final decision on the provincial approach,” the agency said in an email to local trucking groups. “DPW remains committed to commercial vehicle safety and will communicate updates and consult with the industry as things progress.”

According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, no new target date has been provided for implementing ELD regulations at the provincial level.

While an official press release from the department has not been made available, a spokesperson with DPW confirmed the delay with Land Line.

With this delay, Nova Scotia joins Alberta and Saskatchewan as the only Canadian provinces that do not require provincial ELDs.

Canada’s federal ELD mandate

After several delays, enforcement of the country’s federal mandate for ELDs began in January 2023.

Unlike in the U.S., Canada’s ELD hardware and software must be tested and certified by a third-party certification body accredited by the Minister of Transport. The Canadian government has sanctioned nearly 100 devices. Approved devices can be found here.

While the federal mandate covers all commercial vehicles that traverse provincial borders, the Canadian government left it up to individual provinces to determine the regulations for interprovincial carriers. Provincial ELD use is now required in eight of the 11 eligible Canadian provinces.

In 2023, three provinces have begun requiring ELDs on interprovincial trucks.

Citing “administrative delays,” Quebec rolled out its provincial ELD mandate in April of this year. In August, British Columbia joined the other Canadian provinces in enforcing ELD use for provincial carriers. Newfoundland’s provincial ELD mandate will take effect on Dec. 1. LL

