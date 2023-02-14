B.C.’s provincial ELD mandate to take effect this summer

You can now add British Columbia to the list of Canadian provinces that require truckers to use an electronic logging device.

On Feb. 9, the British Columbia government approved orders to implement and enforce a provincial ELD mandate. The new regulation will go into effect on Aug. 1. According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the provincial directive will effectively mirror Canada’s federal ELD mandate.

“Using technology to ensure that commercial drivers aren’t on the road longer than they should be on a given day will protect their safety and the safety of others on B.C. highways,” Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, said in a statement. “It will also support a more efficient trucking industry, which is critical to keeping supplies moving across the province.”

Under the new provincial regulations, all ELDs are required to be certified by an accredited certification body to be considered compliant with the new mandate. A list of certified devices is maintained by Transport Canada.

The agency says the delay in enforcement will give “B.C. carriers six months to install ELDs across their fleets and to complete driver and dispatcher training.”

Dave Earle, president of the B.C. Trucking Association, says the provincial ELD mandate is a step in the right direction when it comes to roadway safety.

“The B.C. Trucking Association is pleased that the province will bring into force a provincial ELD mandate, which will improve safety for all road users by increasing compliance with hours-of-service regulations,” Earle said in a statement. “While there is no single fix for improved safety performance, a widespread requirement for technology that automates compliance and helps to promote effective safety programs will transform the industry for the better.”

Provincial ELD regulations are now in place in 10 of the 13 Canadian provinces and territories. Regulations in New Brunswick, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are still to be determined. LL