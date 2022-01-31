Not just yet

January 31, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The launch of the new and improved National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners scheduled for this week has been delayed until further notice, says the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website.

Unforeseen delays were the primary reason noted by the FMCSA as part of the update. The current National Registry will remain available for use and updates will be provided as they become available, according to the FMCSA website.

Last week, FMCSA issued a news release saying the National Registry would be updated by the end of the month.

The National Registry is designed to improve safety by achieving high-quality medical exams that are consistent with federal regulations and guidelines, the FMCSA website says. This system is an aid to help commercial motor vehicle drivers and employees find trained and qualified medical examiners to perform physical qualification examinations.

In FMCSA’s previous news release, the enhanced website was to offer the same functions with a “new look and feel.” LL

Related News

automated vehicle policy

Federal

Automated vehicles to be focus of House T&I hearing

Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives’ T&I Committee will conduct a hearing about what that future of automation may look like.

By Mark Schremmer | January 28

U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Federal

U.S. DOT unveils safety plan; OOIDA critical of truck parking omission

The U.S. Department of Transportation unveiled its National Roadway Safety Strategy. OOIDA called out the plan’s omission of truck parking.

By Mark Schremmer | January 27

Rep. Graves requests briefing on infrastructure law implementation

Federal

Rep. Graves requests briefing on infrastructure law implementation

Rep. Sam Graves, the T&I Committee’s ranking member, wants more information on how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be implemented.

By Land Line Staff | January 26

Driver logs hours of service on an ELD

Federal

New hours-of-service rules don’t deter safety, OOIDA says

FMCSA’s recent changes to the hours-of-service rules were based on common sense and do not have a negative effect on safety, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | January 26