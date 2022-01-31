Not just yet

The launch of the new and improved National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners scheduled for this week has been delayed until further notice, says the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website.

Unforeseen delays were the primary reason noted by the FMCSA as part of the update. The current National Registry will remain available for use and updates will be provided as they become available, according to the FMCSA website.

Last week, FMCSA issued a news release saying the National Registry would be updated by the end of the month.

The National Registry is designed to improve safety by achieving high-quality medical exams that are consistent with federal regulations and guidelines, the FMCSA website says. This system is an aid to help commercial motor vehicle drivers and employees find trained and qualified medical examiners to perform physical qualification examinations.

In FMCSA’s previous news release, the enhanced website was to offer the same functions with a “new look and feel.” LL