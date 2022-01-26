FMCSA to release updated National Registry

January 26, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

By month’s end, users will have access to a new look National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced in a news release on Jan. 25.

The redesigned registry look different while maintaining the same functions as the current National Registry system, the news release said.

Users will still be required to access their account at lLogin.gov. They are encouraged to continue to use the website as updates are provided.

However, the system will be unavailable from 9 p.m. EST on Jan. 28 until 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 31 due to the launch of the redesigned website.

The National Registry is designed to improve safety by achieving high-quality medical exams that are consistent with federal regulations and guidelines, the FMCSA website says. This system is an aid to help commercial motor vehicle drivers and employees find trained and qualified medical examiners to perform physical qualification examinations.

The website was launched by the FMCSA in 2012.  An amendment to the rule requiring the submission of a Driver Medical Examination Results Form for each physical examination conducted by a medical examiner on the National Registry came in 2015.

In 2017, a hacking issue caused a major disruption of the website, while a recent U.S. Department of Transportation audit revealed vulnerabilities with FMCSA’s system. LL

