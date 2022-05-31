Next week, ATHS vintage trucks gather in Illinois

Next week, the American Truck Historical Society plans to present its National Convention and Truck Show on June 9-11 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

OOIDA will be represented by Marty Ellis, who plans to pull the OOIDA tour trailer there, as well as OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

ATHS is proud to have the Ellis and the OOIDA tour truck not only at its national convention but also at several local ATHS truck shows across the country this year, Laurence Gration, executive director of the Kansas City, Mo.-based American Truck Historical Society, told Land Line.

Information on registering trucks to exhibit is available here. Trucks must arrive no later than Wednesday, June 8. An awards banquet is planned for Saturday evening.

Several talks are scheduled as part of the convention. Here are some of the topics:

Insuring a collector semi

Fuller Roadranger transmissions

Classic Autocars

Wire harnesses

Livestock trailers

Early history of the Oshkosh Truck

Celebrating the 90th Anniversary of the Cummins Model H

Trucking story time

In addition, tours are scheduled: The Lincoln Experience on June 9, Salute to Military on June 10, and Springfield on June 11.

Daily gate tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased online.

A schedule of events is available.

Register here.

Last year’s convention

The Association’s executive vice president also attended last year’s convention.

“It was really a good time to not only see all the old trucks, but great to see all our members that attended. … It is always good to get out and be able to mingle with truckers and our members to hear what is happening on the road and what their concerns are,” Pugh said.

He encouraged anyone who has never been to an ATHS National Convention and Truck Show to check one out.

Check out some videos and photos from last year’s convention at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg, Va. LL