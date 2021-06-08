Harrisonburg, Va., was the site of “the best antique truck show on the planet,” as the American Truck Historical Society held its annual national convention and truck show over the first weekend in June.

The show, held this year at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, regularly attracts thousands of trucks and as many as 10,000 attendees. It was held virtually last year, but returned to an in-person format for its 50 year celebration in 2021.

The five-day event was packed with exciting presentations and events including the Patsy Cline Day tour, trucking story time, Monticello & Michie Tavern Tour, vendor expo and Luray Caverns tour. There was also the ATHS awards banquet, and a president’s luncheon closed the festivities.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and Marty Ellis, skipper of The Spirit, OOIDA’s tour trailer, made the trip to Harrisonburg for the ATHS truck show. Pugh said he thoroughly enjoyed his experience, which included the chance to meet face to face with numerous OOIDA members.

“The American Truck Historical Society did a wonderful job hosting their event,” Pugh said. “It was really a good time to not only see all the old trucks, but great to see all our members that attended. I would urge anyone that has never been to an ATHS Convention and Truck Show to try and attend one in the future. It is always good to get out and be able to mingle with truckers and our members to hear what is happening on the road and what their concerns are.”

ATHS, headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. was incorporated in 1971 and has presented an annual public antique truck show since 1980. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame was created by ATHS in 2021.

“We believe the trucking industry is a major contributor to the economic success of this country,” ATHS’ website says. “It’s imperative we preserve the history of the people, machines and technology that have made significant contributions to the industry.” LL