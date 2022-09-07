New York bill mandates safety technology for passenger vehicles

September 7, 2022

Keith Goble

|

If one New York state lawmaker gets his way, advanced safety technology would soon be mandated for all new passenger vehicles registered in the state.

Sen. Brad Holyfield, D-Manhattan, has introduced a bill to require any passenger vehicle manufactured beginning in 2024 and registered in the state to be equipped with technology intended to improve roadway safety.

Safety technology bill specifics

All new passenger vehicles would be required to include intelligent speed assistance, or flexible speed governors, advanced emergency braking, emergency lane-keeping systems, drowsiness and distraction recognition technology, and rear-view cameras.

Additionally, passenger vehicles weighing more than 3,000 pounds would be required to limit blind spots. Standards would be required to address the direct visibility of pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users from the driver’s position.

Focus on New York City travel

Although the focus of the safety technology requirements is to address the more than 270 traffic-related deaths in New York City in 2021, the mandates would apply to vehicles throughout the state.

“Traffic violence in New York City has skyrocketed in 2021 to levels not seen in years,” Holyfield wrote in a bill memo. “The unfortunate trends we are witnessing add up to a crisis.”

He added that every tool available must be used to keep New York safe.

“Each death is preventable. A multifaceted approach to street safety is necessary to keep our pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, and all road users safe,” he said.

The lawmaker highlights studies that have shown that intelligent speed assistance alone can reduce traffic fatalities by 20%. Additionally, he said advanced emergency braking, emergency lane-keeping systems, drowsiness and distraction recognition technology, and rear-view cameras would help prevent crashes from occurring in the first place.

Critics say that adding such safety technology systems could increase the base price of many vehicles by thousands of dollars at a time when vehicles are becoming prohibitively expensive. Additionally, they say there is growing evidence that technology included in newer vehicles actually encourages distracted driving.

The bill, S9528, has been sent to the Senate Rules Committee for consideration once the legislature convenes in January. LL

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

