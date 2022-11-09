Voters weigh in on transportation issues

During the Nov. 8 election, voters in states across the country had their say on various transportation-related initiatives with billions of dollars at stake. Land Line tracked measures addressing transportation issues covering statewide, county and local ballot initiatives. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how some notable initiatives fared on ballots.

Arizona

Proposition 469: Pinal County

Would authorize a half-cent excise tax to fund a regional transportation plan. The tax is projected to raise $1 billion over 20 years.

Projects include a north-south freeway connecting U.S. 60 in Apache Junction with Interstate 10 near Eloy. An east-west corridor linking Maricopa and Casa Grande also is included.

FAILED

California

Proposition 30: Statewide

Whether to add a tax on the state’s wealthiest residents to address greenhouse gas emissions.

Increasing the personal income tax above $2 million by 1.75% was estimated to raise up to $4.5 billion yearly. About 45% would have been used for rebates and other incentives for zero-emission vehicle purchases. Another 35% would have been applied for electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, wildfire suppression and prevention programs would have collected another 20%.

FAILED

Measure C: Fresno County

Whether to renew the county’s half-cent transportation tax. The tax is estimated to raise $6.8 billion over 30 years.

The plan largely focused on addressing road and bridge work. Public transit would receive about one-third of the amount.

FAILED

Measure T: Madera County

Would extend a half-cent transportation tax until ended by voters. Over 30 years, the extension is estimated to raise $866 million.

Passage would result in 62.5% of funding being applied to community and neighborhood streets and roads. The county’s major routes, access and safety improvements program would get 25% of the funds. Transit, pedestrian projects, and clean air programs would claim the remainder.

LIKELY FAILED

Measure A: Sacramento County

Whether to increase the local sales tax by 0.5% for transportation and transit projects for 40 years. An estimated $212.5 million annually in tax revenue would cover pothole repairs, repairs to damaged streets, and reduce traffic congestion.

LIKELY PASSED

Proposition L: City and county of San Francisco

Would continue a 0.5% local sales tax for transportation projects for another 30 years.

The tax is estimated to raise $100 million annually. The amount is projected to increase to $236 million annually by fiscal year 2052-53. If approved, the transportation authority would be authorized to issue up to $1.19 billion in bonds that would be repaid with the proceeds of the tax. Funds would cover work to benefit transit, pedestrian projects, congestion reduction, and other improvements.

LIKELY PASSED

Colorado

Question 1C: Boulder County

Would extend for 15 years the 0.1% countywide sales and use tax to pay for transportation issues including maintaining and improving existing infrastructure.

Most of the revenue – 55% – would be used for roadway safety. Specifically, money would be used for road shoulders, flood resilience and creek restoration, intersection safety, and mountain road repair.

PASSED

Issue 7A: El Paso County

Whether to extend a 1-cent sales tax for regional and multimodal road projects for 10 years.

The tax is estimated to generate up to $1 billion over the next decade. Most of the tax revenue – 55% – would continue to fund capital improvements. Another 35% would be used for maintenance work. The other 10% would go to transit.

PASSED

Florida

Question 1: Hernando County

Whether to authorize a one-half-cent sales tax for roads and recreation.

The tax would raise about $138 million over the next decade. Roads would have received the majority of revenue. About 80% would be used to relieve existing and future traffic congestion by expanding local roadways and improving intersections. The rest would be allotted to parks and recreation.

Additionally, commercial development would be enhanced. One highlighted project was a 700,000-square-foot air cargo distribution/transit trucking center.

FAILED

Question 1: Orange County

Whether to add a penny to the county’s 6.5% sales tax to raise about $600 million annually for 20 years.

Revenue would have been used to upgrade bus, train, and road transportation throughout the county.

Specifically, transit would have received 45% of funds. Another 45% would have been directed to the county for local roads, bicycle and pedestrian lanes. The county’s 13 municipalities would have divvied the other 10% for roads.

FAILED

Georgia

Ballots in at least seven counties included questions about whether to authorize or renew a 1% tax to be used solely for local infrastructure that includes roads, bridges, public transit, and seaports.

Voters in Bulloch, Morgan, and Seminole counties approved tax renewals. Voters in Oconee County approved tax implementation.

Elsewhere, voters in Chatham, Forsyth, and Habersham counties rejected tax implementation.

Massachusetts

Question 1: Statewide

Dubbed the Fair Share Amendment, the proposed amendment to the state constitution would create an additional tax of 4% for household income above $1 million.

The state already has a 5% flat-rate income tax. If approved by voters, the tax rate would increase to 9% for the state’s wealthiest residents.

An estimated $1.3 billion annually would be applied for public education, roads and bridges, and public transit.

PASSED

Nevada

Question 1: Carson City

Whether to continue collection of a local diesel tax to benefit roads and truck parking.

In 2020, the Carson City Board of Supervisors acted to approve an ordinance authorizing collection of a diesel tax. Since then, diesel purchases in the city have included a nickel-per-gallon tax.

The tax has raised about $500,000 annually.

A sunset is included in the ordinance. As a result, voters must approve an extension of the tax to continue collection beyond Dec. 31.

PASSED

North Carolina

Question 1: Gaston County

Whether to approve $75 million in general obligation bonds to aid transportation work.

Borrowing would be used to cover improvements to benefit public transportation. A portion of the funds – $15-20 million – would cover street and road repairs and resurfacing. Another $20 million would be applied for intersection improvements.

Additionally, $18 million would be used to cover the city of Gastonia’s share for improvements on Interstate 85.

PASSED

South Carolina

Question 1: Berkeley County

Would extend collection of a penny sales tax for transportation for another seven years.

The tax is estimated to raise up to $600 million for road widening and resurfacing, and other projects countywide. Projects include implementing the second phase of widening U.S. Highway 176 from two to four lanes.

PASSED

Question 1: Dorchester County, S.C.

Whether to continue the collection of a penny sales tax for transportation work.

Tax renewal is estimated to raise up to $735 million over 15 years for highways, roads, streets, bridges, mass transit systems, and other transportation-related facilities. Projects include improvements to the Orangeburg Loop and U.S. Highway 78.

PASSED

Question: Lexington County

Would increase the county’s sales tax by 1% to boost road funding.

The penny tax increase was estimated to raise about $56 million yearly. After eight years, the tax was expected to raise $536 million for about 400 projects.

About $382 million would have been allotted for countywide road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects. Another $69.5 million would have been made available for improving intersections.

Additionally, $7.98 million would have been used for bridge construction and maintenance work. Money allotted for paving dirt roads would total $76.3 million.

FAILED

Texas

Proposition A: Brazos County

Whether to approve a $100 million transportation bond for projects around Bryan and College Station. There are eight projects identified to aid roads and bridges.

Approval authorizes an additional motor vehicle registration fee. Money would also come from the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Texas Department of Transportation.

PASSED

Proposition A: Denton County

Would authorize general obligation bonds totaling $650 million to be used over the next decade to construct, improve, repair and maintain roads, bridges and highways. Included would be city, state and county streets, roads, highways and bridges.

PASSED

Proposition B: Harris County

Whether to tap bonds to pay for $900 million in transportation work.

The transportation bond includes $400 million for road work. Another $400 million would be allotted to improve street drainage around the county.

Additionally, $50 million will be directed to improve turn lanes, intersections and crosswalks. Multimodal transportation projects would receive $50 million.

PASSED LL



